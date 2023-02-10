Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: How to get Rs 50 Lakh Return by Investing Rs 300 Per Day? Check Calculator Here

New Delhi: This programme was introduced by the Indian government, enabling parents to register savings accounts for their daughters and earn interest on the money put. The funds can be utilised for the daughter's education and wedding costs, at an interest rate of 8.5 percent per year.

One of the better programmes, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), allows you to contribute as little as Rs 250 per month to the future financial security of your daughter.

Benefits of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

A financial year's worth of investments in an SSY account registered in your daughter's name is limited to Rs 1.5 lakh. In addition, you can claim tax advantages under section 80C. By setting aside a tiny amount each day and putting it in an SSY account each month, you can collect a sizable sum in one go.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana return Calculator

You can invest Rs 1050 every month in an SSY account by saving just Rs. 35 per day. Your daily investment of Rs 35 will grow to over Rs 5 lakh at the present interest rate.

Similar to this, you can invest Rs. 3000 each month in an SSY account by merely setting aside Rs. 100 per day. Your daily investment of Rs 100 will mature as almost Rs 16 lakh at the present interest rate.

You can invest Rs 6000 per month in an SSY account by setting aside Rs 200 per day. Your daily investment of Rs 200 will mature into more than Rs 33 lakh at the present interest rate.

You can put Rs. 9000 per month into an SSY account by saving Rs 300 per day. Your Rs 300 a day will mature into more than Rs 50 lakh at the current interest rate. For the well-being of daughters, the government operates a number of programmes.

All of a daughter's expenses, including her education, are covered by the government. One of the government's many popular programmes is the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.