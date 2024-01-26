Tax-Saving FDs With Lucrative Returns: Compare Fixed Deposit Rates Of Major Banks Here

New Delhi: Looking to save on taxes? Consider Tax Saving Fixed Deposits (FDs) that let you invest wisely while enjoying exemptions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. These fixed deposits come with a minimum tenure of 5 years and offer a maximum tax exemption of Rs. 1.5 lakh.

Here's the list of tax-saving FDs of major banks that are lucrative opportunities for investors to save on taxes while ensuring stable returns.

State Bank Of India (SBI) Tax-Saving FDs Rate:

SBI provides a 6.5 percent interest rate for regular public investors and an even higher 7.5 percent rate for senior citizens.

HDFC Bank Tax-Saving FDs Rate:

HDFC Bank offers a 7 percent interest rate for regular investors and an enticing 7.75 percent rate for senior citizens.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Tax-Saving FDs Rate:

PNB joins the list with a 6.5 percent interest rate for the general public and a 7.3 percent rate for senior citizens.

IDFC Bank Tax-Saving FDs Rate:

IDFC Bank offers a 7 percent interest rate for regular investors and 7.5 percent for senior citizens.

Bank Of Baroda Tax-Saving FDs Rate:

The public sector bank offers a 6.5 percent interest rate for regular investors and a respectable 7.15 percent rate for senior citizens.

Axis Bank Tax-Saving FDs Rate:

Axis Bank offers a 7 percent interest rate for regular investors and a high 7.75 percent rate for senior citizens.