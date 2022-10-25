NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
The Virat Kohli effect! UPI transaction sharply fell during India's batting against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

A graph shared by Mihir Vora, Chief Investment Officer at Max Life on Twitter showed that UPI transaction sharply fell during India's batting against Pakistan in T20 World Cup.

New Delhi: India pulled off a miracle four-wicket nail-biting win over Pakistan in a final over at the ICC Men`s T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday and the effect of star batsman Virat Kohli was such that it had a huge impact on not only cricket fans, but UPI transactions too.

A graph shared by Mihir Vora, Chief Investment Officer at Max Life on Twitter showed that UPI transaction sharply fell during India's batting against Pakistan in T20 World Cup.

"ViratKohli stopped India shopping yesterday!! UPI transactions from 9 a.m. yesterday till evening - as the match became interesting, online shopping stopped - and sharp rebound after the match!," tweeted Vora.

The graph shared in the Tweet showed, how Diwali shopping rush peaked in the morning between 9 am and 1:30 pm (when the India-Pakistan T20 match begun) and plateaued out during the game's begining and started dipping when India started batting. At around 5 pm the transactions saw deep decline. However, shopping resumed once the game was over.

Kohli's magical 82-run knock engineered India's four-wicket win over arch-rival Pakistan in their blockbuster T20 World Cup face-off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Congratulatory messages poured from all counters including one from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who congratulated the Indian cricket team on its win over Pakistan in the T-20 World Cup and lauded Virat Kohli for his "spectacular" innings.

