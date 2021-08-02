THIS 2 rupee coin will earn lakhs for you --Details inside

New Delhi: An old coin of 2 rupee value that has probably been kept your coin collection can become a means of earning lakhs for you. The value of this old Rs 2 coin has increased a lot now, provided it matches with a certain criteria.

The 2 rupee coin that we are talking about is made in the year 1994. The coin bears flag of India on the back of it. The price this rare coin has been fixed at Rs 5 lakh on the Quikr website.

It is worth noting that the value of one rupee silver coin of Queen Victoria before India’s Indepence is pegged at Rs 2 lakh. Similarly, a British one rupee coin bearing George V King Emperor 1918 picture has been priced up to Rs 9 lakh. The price of these coins, being sold on the e-commerce site Quickr, is based on the deal between the seller and the buyer. Since there is a lot of demand for these coins, buyers are ready to shell out lakhs of rupees for them.

If you have such rare coins in your possession and you want to sell them, then first of all you have to go to the site and register your name. Then click the photo of this coin and upload it on the site. Buyers will contact you directly. The rest will be up to the buyer and seller –on how much they agree to seal the deal.

Live TV

#mute