हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suryoday Small Finance

This Bank to shut down its ATMs from October 1 --Got an account here? Know how it will affect you

The bank management said that it will give customers the option to use their debit cards at ATMs of other banks. No extra charge will be taken from their customers for using this facility. They will be able to withdraw money from any ATM through Debit Card of Suryoday Bank.

This Bank to shut down its ATMs from October 1 --Got an account here? Know how it will affect you

New Delhi: If you are a customer of Suryoday Small Finance Bank customers, you must take note of a very important piece of information. The bank is going to shut down its ATMs from October 1. This means that you will not be able to use the bank's ATM services though you could use the ATMs in other machines.

According to media reports, the Suryoday Small Finance Bank's MD R Bhaskar Babu said that internal assessment revealed that more customers of the bank are no longer using ATMs due to which the bank's profit margin is being affected. Therefore it has been decided that all these ATMs should be closed.

The bank management said that it will give customers the option to use their debit cards at ATMs of other banks. No extra charge will be taken from their customers for using this facility. They will be able to withdraw money from any ATM through Debit Card of Suryoday Bank.

The bank management said that customers can use internet banking and mobile banking. There will be no restriction on this. Along with this, functions like mini statement, balance enquiry, pin generation, fund transfer will also be available through internet banking and mobile banking.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Suryoday Small FinanceATMDebit cardCredit card
Next
Story

PM-KISAN: Last chance to get Rs 4000 today, know what you need to do and documents you have to submit

Must Watch

PT3M1S

Rift continues within Congress party