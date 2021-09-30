This Bank to shut down its ATMs from October 1 --Got an account here? Know how it will affect you

New Delhi: If you are a customer of Suryoday Small Finance Bank customers, you must take note of a very important piece of information. The bank is going to shut down its ATMs from October 1. This means that you will not be able to use the bank's ATM services though you could use the ATMs in other machines.

According to media reports, the Suryoday Small Finance Bank's MD R Bhaskar Babu said that internal assessment revealed that more customers of the bank are no longer using ATMs due to which the bank's profit margin is being affected. Therefore it has been decided that all these ATMs should be closed.

The bank management said that it will give customers the option to use their debit cards at ATMs of other banks. No extra charge will be taken from their customers for using this facility. They will be able to withdraw money from any ATM through Debit Card of Suryoday Bank.

The bank management said that customers can use internet banking and mobile banking. There will be no restriction on this. Along with this, functions like mini statement, balance enquiry, pin generation, fund transfer will also be available through internet banking and mobile banking.

