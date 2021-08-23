THIS new LIC campaign will allow policyholders to revive lapsed policies; check how it works

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has finally unveiled a special two-month campaign in order to bring back the individual lapsed policies, the state-run insurer said on August 23.

Named the 'Special Revival Campaign,’ the programme was launched today and will go on till October 22, 2021, it said. LIC would also give concession on late fees in terms of incentive for policyholders so that they get back their insurance policies.

Under the 'Special Revival Campaign', policies of specific eligible plans can be revived within five years from the date of the first unpaid premium, subject to certain terms and conditions, the insurer said in a release.

The campaign has been launched from August 23, 2021 to October 22, 2021, the release said.

Policies which are in a lapsed condition during the premium paying term and not completed policy term are eligible to be revived in this campaign, it said.

"The campaign is launched for the benefit of those policyholders whose policies lapsed as they were not able to pay premiums on time due to unavoidable circumstances,? the release said.

The insurer is offering concessions in late fee for plans other than term assurance and high risk plans, depending on the total premiums paid.

For receivable premium of up to Rs one lakh, late fee concession allowed is 20 per cent and maximum concession allowed is up to Rs 2,000. For premium from Rs 1,00,001 to Rs 3,00,000, the insurer is allowing a late fee concession of 25 per cent with maximum concession of Rs 2,500.

For premium of above Rs 3,00,000, late fee concession allowed is 30 per cent with maximum concession of Rs 3,000, the release said.

There are no concessions on medical requirements. Eligible health and micro-insurance plans also qualify for the concession in late fee, the release said.

Live TV

#mute