THIS old 50 paise coin can fetch Rs 1 lakh, here’s how

There is no denying that old and rare notes and coins are now selling for a very good price online. Collectors of old notes and coins are willing to pay exorbitant prices to obtain old coins issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). An old 50 paise coin, for example, is currently selling online for up to Rs 1 lakh. The offer is available on the OLX online classifieds portal.

The 50 paise coin in question is not your average coin. This coin was released in 2011, a significant year because the Indian government decided to discontinue the circulation of 25-50 paise coins in 2011.

The 2011 50 paise coin has now become a collector's item. If you have one of these coins and want to sell it, you must go to the official website of OLX. Also Read: Unbelievable! THIS Re 1 Indian currency note can fetch 45,000, here’s how

You will need to create an OLX profile, and once that is complete, you will need to create a listing for the 50 paise coin. Customers will begin contacting you to purchase the rare coin once the listing goes live.

Other websites, such as IndiaMart, allow people to sell their old and collectible coins and notes. However, you must be wary of UPI scams.

