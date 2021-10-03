Unbelievable! THIS Re 1 Indian currency note can fetch 45,000, here’s how

How much is a one rupee Indian currency note worth? If you are in the business of selling and buying old currency notes in India, a one rupee Indian currency note is worth significantly more than Re 1.

The Re 1 Indian currency note sitting in your collection box or wallet might help you make hundreds of dollars without leaving the comfort of your own home.

All you have to do is make sure the currency note issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) meets specific criteria.

Selling an old Re 1 note can fetch you Rs 45,000, but you must meet certain requirements. The signature of former Principal Secretary, Ministry of Finance, H.M Patel, should appear on the one rupee note in question, as well as the serial number 123456.

The one rupee coin is available for purchase on the coinbazzar website.

You must proceed to the website's 'Shop' area. The website describes the bundle as “extremely uncommon, for collectors, One rupee bundle 1957, signed by H.M Patel, with jumbling number 123456.”

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India issued a warning message in August this year regarding the online selling and purchase of old notes and coins.

"It has come to the notice of Reserve Bank of India that certain elements are fraudulently using the name/ logo of Reserve Bank of India, and seeking charges/ commission/ tax from public, in transactions related to buying and selling of old banknotes and coins through various online/ offline platforms,” RBI had said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank of India has also stated that it does not deal in such situations and does not demand any fees or commissions. The RBI has also stated that no organisation, corporation, person, or other entity has been authorised to collect charges or commissions on its behalf in such transactions.

Live TV

#mute