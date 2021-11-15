THIS old coin can fetch Rs 5 lakh online; here’s how

New Delhi: This information is exclusively for you if you want to get quick money without doing anything.You can earn more than 5 lakhs while sitting at home. You may simply make money from old coins if you have them.

When items become old, they are classified as Antique Pieces. Such antique items are in high demand on the worldwide market. These vintage items will fetch a good price. If you enjoy collecting ancient coins or notes, you could become a billionaire in this situation. Let us know how you can make money quickly with these coins.

This coin can make a millionaire

If you have an old 2 rupee coin, you can win up to Rs 5 lakh online. The only requirement is that the coin be from the 1994, 1995, 1997, or 2000 series. You can earn Rs 5 lakh if you hold this coin.

This coin can be sold like this

If you have this 2 rupee coin then you can sell it online on OLX.

Buyers are paying a hefty amount to this rare coin on this website.

To sell coins you first register yourself as a seller on Olx.

After this, upload the photo of both sides of the coin by clicking it.

After that enter your mobile number and e-mail id.

Verify the information provided by you on the website.

Anyone who wants to buy will contact you.

2 coin was introduced in the year 1982

If you're lucky, the buyer will contact you directly, according to the website. You can then sell your coin (Old Coins) according to the payment and delivery. Let us remind you that the two-rupee coin was originally issued in India in 1982. Cupro-Nickel Metal was used to make the ancient 2 rupee coin. In recent years, the production of several coins in the country has ceased. Following that, the value of existing coins has skyrocketed.

