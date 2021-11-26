This old Rs 5 note with 786 number can fetch you Rs 2 lakh, here’s how

New Delhi: Want to become a millionaire while sitting at home? We've offered you a fantastic opportunity (Earn Money). You can earn lakhs of rupees by doing this from the comfort of your own home. You don't even need to make an investment to do this.

If you have a Rs 5 unique note, you can make hundreds of rupees from it. You can get anything between Rs 35,000 and Rs 2 lakh with this. Besides that, you can even become a millionaire if you have a collection of such notes.

Why is this note special?

There is one such Rs 5 note that you can easily sell for thousands of rupees. The number 786 (Rs 5 Note 786) should be written on this note because it is unique. This note should also have a tractor (Rs 5 Note With Tractor Value). If you have one of these notes, you can exchange it for Rs 2 lakh.

Terms and conditions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released this 'Extremely Rare Notes India' note. If you also have this message in such a case, consider yourself lucky. For this one note, you can make thousands of dollars. There are numerous websites where old notes and coins are being bought and sold in large quantities at the moment. If your old notes and coins meet the requirements, you can get a lot of money for them.

Where can you sell

Let us inform you that this particular currency note is tough to come by. If you have Rs 5 tractor notes, you can exchange them for up to Rs 2 lakh. Many businesses, such as ShopClues and Marudhar Arts, can sell their old cash for a good price from the comfort of their own homes. Aside from that, money is abundant on coinbazzar.com in exchange for obsolete notes. These sites, in fact, provide a good price for the old money.

You can also earn thousands as a seller

You can upload a photo of your old note to these companies' websites and sell it for a nice sum.

To do so, you must first visit their website and then register as a seller.

After that, you can upload your note's image to the online upload cell.

- From there, interested parties will contact you directly, and you will be able to set your own rate.

