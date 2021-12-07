THIS Re 1 note can fetch Rs 7 lakh, here’s how

New Delhi: In minutes, a tiny hobby can turn you into a millionaire. Many people enjoy accumulating antique banknotes and coins. This is the finest option for you if you wish to work from home as well. You may earn lakhs sitting at home with this note and coins. You don't even need to make an investment to do this. If you have this rare one rupee note, you may easily sell it for Rs 7 lakh.

Millions will be available for one note

Actually, the Government of India ceased printing this one rupee note (Earn Money from 1 Rupees Note) 26 years ago today, but it was resumed in January 2015, making this note brand new on the market. But today, even before independence, we're talking about one rupee note, with which you can become a millionaire.

Why is this note special?

The unique feature of this note, which sold for Rs 7 lakh, is that it is now the sole note with the signature of the then-governor, JW Kelly, dating from before independence. This is an 80-year-old note. British India published it in 1935. Aside from that, a 1966 rupee note is worth Rs 45. A 1957 note is also available for Rs 57.

If you have any of these unique notes, you can sell them on OLX.

On this website, buyers are paying a high price for this rare coin.

To sell coins on OLX, you must first create an account as a seller.

After that, click to upload a snapshot of both sides of the coin.

Then, provide your phone number and e-mail address.

Check the information you supplied on the website.

Anyone interested in purchasing will contact you.

Bundles of notes will give profit

You can make a lot of money if you have a collection of these notes. This collection of yours can be sold on eBay. You can get a total of Rs 34,999 for a bundle of 59 notes from the years 1949, 1957, and 1964. At the same time, a bundle of 1957 one rupee notes can yield you up to Rs 15,000. In this way, a few personalised remarks can turn you into a millionaire from the comfort of your own home.