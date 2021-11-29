THIS Rs 2 coin can fetch Rs 5 lakh, here’s how

New Delhi: If you're looking for a way to supplement your income while sitting at home, this information will come in handy. You can make Quick Money without putting in any effort. Today, we're going to inform you about a one-of-a-kind business where you may earn more than 5 lakhs while sitting at home.

Antiques are quite popular among collectors. This activity may make you a billionaire in such a case. Buying and trading antique coins and banknotes are popular these days. You may simply make money from old coins if you have them.

Antique coins can make you a millionaire

Things become antique when they become old. The value of such items is extremely great, whether it is a vintage car or old coins. Let us tell you that these vintage items are in high demand on the international market. You will be compensated well for them. If you enjoy collecting ancient coins or notes, you could become a billionaire in this situation. Let us know how you can make money quickly with these coins.

This coin can make a millionaire

If you have an old Rs 2 coin, you can win up to Rs 5 lakh online. The only requirement is that the coin is from the 1994, 1995, 1997, or 2000 series. You can earn Rs 5 lakh if you hold this coin.

This coin can be sold like this

You can sell this two-rupee coin on OLX if you have one.

On this website, buyers are paying a high price for this rare coin.

- To sell coins on Olx, you must first create an account as a seller.

After that, click to upload the snapshot of both sides of the coin.

Then, provide your phone number and e-mail address.

Check the information you provided on the website.

Anyone interested in purchasing will contact you.

Rs 2 coin was introduced in the year 1982

If you're lucky, the buyer will contact you directly, according to the website. You can then sell your coin (Old Coins) according to the payment and delivery terms. Let us remind you that the two-rupee coin was originally issued in India in 1982. Cupro-Nickel Metal was used to make the ancient 2 rupee coin. Many coins have been produced.Following that, the value of existing coins has skyrocketed.

