New Delhi: For a very long time Karnataka government employees are eagerly waiting for their salary hike. Now the good news has come for them which they are waiting long. Karnataka's CM Bommai announced a big update on the 7th pay. Bommai builds a committee to update the pay scale for state employees. The new update will come into effect in October of this year.

Karnataka CM also announced an innovative program that the state government has started for the preservation of rasus called Punyakoti. According to PTI, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that employees of the "A" and "B" categories can adopt cows through the government's "Punyakoti Dattu Yojana" by paying an annual fee of Rs. 11,000. (Also Read: LIC launched New Pension Plus scheme, check premiums & more details)

He made these announcements while addressing the first State-level State government employees' day and State-level "Sarvothama Seva" awards function. (Also Read: HDFC unveiled SMS Banking Services: Here’s how to register, check account balance & mini statement)

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ರಾಸುಗಳ ಸಂರಕ್ಷಣೆಗೋಸ್ಕರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಪುಣ್ಯಕೋಟಿ ಎಂಬ ವಿನೂತನ ಯೋಜನೆಯನ್ನು ಹಮ್ಮಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ. ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಂದು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯಲ್ಲೂ ಒಂದು ಗೋಶಾಲೆಯನ್ನು ನಿರ್ಮಿಸುವ ಗುರಿಯಿದ್ದು ಇದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ರೂ ೫೦ ಕೋಟಿಯನ್ನು ಮಂಜೂರು ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.ಆದರೆ ಇದರಲ್ಲಿ ಜನರ ಪಾಲುಗೊಳ್ಳುವಿಕೆ ಮುಖ್ಯ ವೆನಿಸುತ್ತದೆ ಮತ್ತು ಇದುವೇ ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವದ ತಿರುಳು ಕೂಡಾ. pic.twitter.com/n6k9VMR9i9 — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) September 6, 2022

The CM emphasised that there are more than 1 lakh cows available for adoption through the "Punya Koti" program. 50 crore have been approved for the construction of one Goshala in each district, he continued, but public participation is crucial and this is the foundation of democracy.

"A healthy economy is necessary for development work. Crops damaged by natural disasters, compensation for fatalities, and compensation for property losses. In this type of situation, it is the responsibility of the government to speak up on behalf of the people in such a circumstance. In such a situation, the government should demonstrate its seriousness by serving the people, "added Mr. Bommai.

A government order has been issued to cover state government employees under the Arogya Sanjeevani scheme, he added. The CM described the distinctions between workers in the public and private sectors as follows: "is that personnel in the private sector have obligations and deadlines, whilst those in the public sector have authority and obligations.

It will be beneficial if this power is utilised well and helps the state prosper."

Added he, "Our democracy belongs to the people. Only when the general public enters your office with respect, just as you stand up and show respect to senior officers and superiors when they enter, will democracy accomplish its purpose."