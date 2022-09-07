NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
7TH PAY COMMISISON

THIS state announces the 7th pay commission for its state govt employee, check details here

As the Karnataka state government employee was eagerly waiting for their salary hike, CM Bommai announced the formation of the 7th pay commission to revise the pay scale. Find out the salary hike with this new update and for what employees will get more and where they will get less by going through this.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • CM Bommai announced the big update.
  • The new update will come into effect in October.
  • 50 cr have been approved for the construction of one Goshala in each district.

New Delhi: For a very long time Karnataka government employees are eagerly waiting for their salary hike. Now the good news has come for them which they are waiting long. Karnataka's CM Bommai announced a big update on the 7th pay. Bommai builds a committee to update the pay scale for state employees. The new update will come into effect in October of this year. 

Karnataka CM also announced an innovative program that the state government has started for the preservation of rasus called Punyakoti. According to PTI, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that employees of the "A" and "B" categories can adopt cows through the government's "Punyakoti Dattu Yojana" by paying an annual fee of Rs. 11,000. (Also Read: LIC launched New Pension Plus scheme, check premiums & more details)

He made these announcements while addressing the first State-level State government employees' day and State-level "Sarvothama Seva" awards function. (Also Read: HDFC unveiled SMS Banking Services: Here’s how to register, check account balance & mini statement)

The CM emphasised that there are more than 1 lakh cows available for adoption through the "Punya Koti" program. 50 crore have been approved for the construction of one Goshala in each district, he continued, but public participation is crucial and this is the foundation of democracy.

"A healthy economy is necessary for development work. Crops damaged by natural disasters, compensation for fatalities, and compensation for property losses. In this type of situation, it is the responsibility of the government to speak up on behalf of the people in such a circumstance. In such a situation, the government should demonstrate its seriousness by serving the people, "added Mr. Bommai.

A government order has been issued to cover state government employees under the Arogya Sanjeevani scheme, he added. The CM described the distinctions between workers in the public and private sectors as follows: "is that personnel in the private sector have obligations and deadlines, whilst those in the public sector have authority and obligations.

It will be beneficial if this power is utilised well and helps the state prosper."

Added he, "Our democracy belongs to the people. Only when the general public enters your office with respect, just as you stand up and show respect to senior officers and superiors when they enter, will democracy accomplish its purpose."

7th Pay CommisisonKarnataka 7th PAY COMMISSION7th paySalary HikeKarnatakaBasavaraj Bommai

