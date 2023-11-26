Turn Rs 1 Lakh Into Rs 1 Lakh Monthly With This High-Profit Business Idea

New Delhi: Contrary to common belief, starting a business doesn't always require a hefty investment or complicated logistics. Whether you're a new entrepreneur, a bootstrapper, or someone juggling a busy schedule, there's a low-investment startup idea that allows you to dip your toes into entrepreneurship without overwhelming costs or disruptions.

For those seeking creative business ideas that align with their passion for teaching and learning, here's a unique opportunity: Establishing a Technical Training Institute (TTI). (Also Read: SBI Credit Cards: Check Features, Annual Fees, And More)

This venture enables you to kickstart a side business without putting everything else on hold. With an initial investment of just one lakh rupees, you can set up a basic institute with a room, a table, a chair, and a whiteboard. (Also Read: Top Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 20,000: Check Price, Battery Power, Features, And More)

TTI is not just a concept; it's a proven model. Originating as a non-profit organization in Jordan in 2010, TTI aimed to foster entrepreneurship and innovation among adolescents and women in underprivileged regions.

Over the years, more than 6000 direct beneficiaries have been empowered through +50 programs, including awareness campaigns, training camps, mentorship, counseling, matchmaking, and early-stage incubation.

But How Does This Apply To You?

Big companies often offer free online certificate courses that go unnoticed by many. Your role as the owner of a TTI involves bridging this gap. Your institute becomes a platform to inform and enroll individuals in these courses.

With study materials readily available, your task is to explain the courses in a language that everyone can understand. After completion, individuals take the exam and receive a valuable certificate.

TTI: Return

As per the media reports, if you invest Rs 1 lakh, you can earn up to Rs 1 lakh from the business.