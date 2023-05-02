UIDAI Allows Residents To Verify Email, Mobile Number Seeded With Aadhaar: Here's How

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday announced the addition of a new facility on its website and mobile app to allow residents to verify their mobile numbers and email IDs seeded with their Aadhaar.

The development comes after the Aadhaar custodian noticed that in some instances, residents were not aware or sure about which of their mobile numbers is seeded to their Aadhaar. (Also Read: iPhone 14 Under Rs 40,000 On Amazon: How To Grab The Deal? Check Here)

"Hence residents were worried that Aadhaar OTP might be going to some other mobile number. Now, with this facility, the residents can check these quite easily. (Also Read: HL: AI Creates Images Of PM Narendra Modi In Different Avatars: Check How He Looks)

The facility can be availed under the 'Verify email/mobile Number' feature on the official website or through mAadhaar App. This feature gives confirmation to residents that email/mobile number under his/her knowledge is only seeded to respective Aadhaar," UIDAI said in a statement.

The facility also notifies the resident in case a particular mobile number is not linked, and informs residents to take necessary steps to update the mobile number, if they wish so.

"In case the mobile number is already verified, residents will see a message like, 'the mobile number you have entered is already verified with our records', displayed on their screen. In case a resident does not remember the mobile number she/he has given during enrolment, she/he can check the last three digits of the mobile on Verify Aadhaar feature on the Myaadhaar portal or mAadhaar app," the statement said.

For linking email and mobile number with Aadhaar, a resident will have to visit the nearest Aadhaar centre.