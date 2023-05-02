iPhone 14 Under Rs 40,000 On Amazon: How To Grab The Deal? Check Here

New Delhi: On May 4, Amazon will hold a Great Summer Sale. The e-commerce behemoth will present bank incentives together with substantial discounts on a range of electronics at the event, including high-end cellphones like the iPhone 14. The business disclosed the best pricing for the iPhone 14 128GB will be around Rs 40,000, including bank offers, Amazon rewards, and exchange offers, prior to the sale.

This cost is less than the MRP at Apple Stores, which is Rs 79,900. An advertisement on Amazon claims the iPhone 14 will be discounted by Rs 12,901 at this time. (Also Read: Where is Jack Ma? Reports Say Alibaba's Founder Is Now A Professor)

The business also says that customers using Amazon Rewards, ICICI Bank, and Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards can take advantage of bank discounts worth Rs 7,706. The exchange value of Rs 20,000 that Amazon claims is absurdly high. (Also Read: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best Deals On Mid-Range Smartphones)

All of this lowers the cost to Rs 39,293, which seems like a fantastic offer.

The iPhone 14 is already on sale if you don't want to wait for Amazon's Great Summer Sale to get one. The retail price is Rs 71,999. The price of the white colour option is Rs 74,999.

The smartphone is being offered by the platform for Rs 69,999 (Red colour), but consumers may also take advantage of an HDFC Bank deal worth Rs 4,000.

According to Flipkart, the iPhone 14's cost decreased to Rs 63,999 in March 2023. It means that if you time your purchase properly, you could get an iPhone 14 for as little as Rs 59,000. There is also a price reduction for other storage options.