Aadhaar Seva Kendra

UIDAI announces new Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Ghaziabad –Check address, office timings and other details

The new Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Ghaziabad will be open on all 7 days except Public Holidays.

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced a new Aadhaar Seva Kendra Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. You can visit the centre for Aadhaar Enrolment/Updates, said UIDAI.

Functional at the ground floor, the new Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Ghaziabad will have office at the following address:

Thapar Plaza

NH-92

Panchvati Colony, Sector 5

Daulatpura

Ghaziabad

The new Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Ghaziabad will be open on all 7 days (except Public Holidays) from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. UIDAI has tweeted.

"ANNOUNCING new #AadhaarSevaKendra in Ghaziabad, UP. Functional at Ground Floor, Thapar Plaza, NH-92, Panchvati Colony, Sector 5, Daulatpura, Ghaziabad. Centre is open on all 7 days (except Public Holidays) from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. Visit the centre for Aadhaar Enrolment/Updates," UIDAI has tweeted.

What is Aadhaar Seva Kendra?

Aadhaar Seva Kendra or ASK is a single stop destination for all Aadhaar services for the residents. Managed directly by UIDAI, the ASK offer dedicated Aadhaar enrolment and update services to residents in a state-of-the-art environment. 

The Aadhaar Seva Kendra offer a comfortable air conditioned environment to residents. All ASK are wheel-chair friendly and have special provisions to service the elderly or specially-abled. 

