UIDAI gets powers to penalise Aadhaar violators, can fine firms up to Rs 1 crore

New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday, (November 2), notified the UIDAI (Adjudication of Penalties) Rules, 2021, allowing the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to penalise entities working closely with the Aadhaar ecosystem for failing to comply with the Act or UIDAI’s rules or to share information required by the government agency

The penalty in certain cases can go up to 1 crore, according to the latest rules notified by the government under the act. Notably, the legislation to bring UIDAI (Adjudication of Penalties) Rules, 2021, into the act was passed about two years ago.

The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Act, 2019, was introduced two years ago to provide special powers to the UIDAI. Currently, in its current form, the Aadhaar Act does not provide the government agency with powers to take enforcement action against entities not working according to the rules.

“This needs to be addressed with a view to protect the privacy and also to ensure the autonomy of the UIDAI,” the legislation passed in 2019 had pointed out. But that has come into effect now.

UIDAI appointed Adjudicating Officers will investigate such cases and can impose penalties on the firm for failing to comply with the act. The fines could run up to Rs 1 crore.

In case of disputes against Adjudicating Officer’s orders, entities will be able to knock on the doors of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal. Moreover, for the minimum qualification for adjudicating officers, the government has notified that he or she will not be below the rank of Joint Secretary to the Government of India. Also Read: SBI Q2 Net Profit surges 67%, bank registers highest quarterly Net Profit of Rs 7,627 crores

Adjudicating officers will also have a working experience of 10 years or more and they also need administrative or technical knowledge in any of the disciplines of law, management, information technology or commerce. Three years of relevant experience is also mandatory. Also Read: 'Buy now, pay later': 87% of young Chinese are debt-ridden, says report

