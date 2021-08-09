UIDAI halts important facility on Aadhaar card address change till further notice – Here's all you want to know

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has paused an important facility on changing Aadhaar card address without address proof till further notice.

For the ease of the Aadhaar card users, UIDAI has allowed the facility to update their address in the absence of document proof. Aadhaar card holders were allowed to update their address –where they are presently residing –with the consent and authentication of the address verifier. The address verifier could be aa family member, relative, friends or landlord, who is willing to let the Aadhaar card holder use their address as proof.

However, this facility has now been halted by UIDAI. Replying to an Aadhaar Card user, UIDAI has tweeted that the facility to change address in Aadhaar Card using Address Validation Letter facility has been discontinued until further notice. The Aadhaar issuing body has urged the user to update address using another valid PoA document from the list of documents as prescribed by UIDAI.

Dear Resident, the Address Validation Letter facility has been discontinued until further notice. Kindly request your address update using another valid PoA document from the list https://t.co/BeqUA0pkqL — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 14, 2021

UIDAI lists following documents as POA (Proof of Address) documents containing Name and Address for Aadhaar card

1. Passport

2. Bank Statement/ Passbook

3. Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook

4. Ration Card

5. Voter ID

6. Driving License

7. Government Photo ID cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU

8. Electricity Bill (not older than 3 months)

9. Water Bill (not older than 3 months)

10. Telephone Landline Bill (not older than 3 months)

11. Property Tax Receipt (not older than 1 year)

12. Credit Card Statement (not older than 3 months)

13. Insurance Policy

14. Signed Letter having Photo from Bank on letterhead

15. Signed Letter having Photo issued by registered Company on letterhead

16. Signed Letter having Photo issued by Recognized Educational Institution on letterhead or Photo ID having address issued by Recognized Educational Institution

17. NREGS Job Card

18. Arms License

19. Pensioner Card

20. Freedom Fighter Card

21. Kissan Passbook

22. CGHS/ ECHS Card

23. Certificate of Address having photo issued by MP or MLA or MLC or Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

24. Certificate of Address issued by Village Panchayat head or its equivalent authority (for rural areas) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

25. Income Tax Assessment Order

26. Vehicle Registration Certificate

27. Registered Sale/ Lease/ Rent Agreement

28. Address Card having Photo issued by Department of Posts

29. Caste and Domicile Certificate having Photo issued by State Govt

30. Disability ID Card/ handicapped medical certificate issued by the respective State/ UT Governments/ Administrations

31. Gas Connection Bill (not older than 3 months)

32. Passport of Spouse

33. Passport of Parents (in case of Minor)

34. Allotment letter of accommodation issued by Central/ State Govt. (not more than 3 years old)

35. Marriage Certificate issued by the Government, containing address

36. Bhamashah Card/Jan-Aadhaar card issued by Govt. of Rajasthan

37. Certificate from Superintendent/ Warden/ Matron/ Head of Institution of recognized shelter homes or orphanages etc. on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

38. Certificate of Address having photo issued by Municipal Councillor on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

39. Identity Card issued by recognized educational institutions

40. SSLC book having photograph

41. School Identity card

42. School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC), containing Name and Address

43. Extract of School Records containing Name, Address and Photograph issued by Head of School

44. Certificate of Identity containing Name, Address and Photo issued by Recognized Educational Institution signed by Head of Institute on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

45. Certificate of identity containing Name, DOB and Photograph issued by Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

