4 easy steps on how to change address in Aadhaar card without address proof

New Delhi: For the ease of the Aadhaar card users, UIDAI has allowed the facility to update their address in the absence of document proof.

Aadhaar card holders can update their address –where they are presently residing –with the consent and authentication of the address verifier. The address verifier could be aa family member, relative, friends or landlord, who is willing to let the Aadhaar card holder use their address as proof.

Follow these 4 steps to change address in your Aadhaar card without address proof

Step 1 : Resident will have to Initiate Request

1. Resident needs to Log in with Aadhaar

2. Enters Verifier Aadhaar

3. Receives SRN

Step 2 : Address Verifier needs to give consent for which the Address Verifier Receives Link for consent in his/her mobile

1. Clicks on link

2. Logs in with Aadhaar

3. Gives consent

Step 3 : Resident needs to Submit Request for which resident receives confirmation of Verifier Consent on mobile

1. Logs in with SRN

2. Previews Address

3. Edits Local Language (if required)

4. Submits Request

Step 4 : Use Secret Code to complete the process

1. Resident receives the Letter and Secret Code via Post

2. Logs into Online Address Update Portal

3. Updates Address via Secret Code

4. Reviews new address and submits final request

5. URN received for checking status in future

However, it must be noted that the resident and Address Verifier both are required to have their mobile registered or updated in Aadhaar. Both are required to be in sync and in agreement while the Request for Address Validation Letter is still in process. In case the Address Verifier misses giving consent within stipulated time the request will be invalid. The Resident will be required to initiate the process again.