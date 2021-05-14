हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
one rupee note

Unbelievable! You can earn Rs 45,000 by selling a 1 rupee note

However, you can easily earn Rs 45,000, but there is a catch. You need to possess an old one rupee note. That one rupee note should have the signature of former Principal Secretary, Ministry of Finance, H.M Patel and it should also have the serial number 123456.

Unbelievable! You can earn Rs 45,000 by selling a 1 rupee note
Photo Credit: Kalinga TV

The COVID-19 pandemic has deteriorated the financial conditions of a lot of people in the country and many of them need quick and easy money so that they can cover their necessary expenses. Now you can also earn Rs 45,000 without stepping out from your house.

However, you can easily earn Rs 45,000, but there is a catch. You need to possess an old one rupee note. 

That one rupee note should have the signature of former Principal Secretary, Ministry of Finance, H.M Patel and it should also have the serial number 123456.

The one rupee currency can be sold at coinbazzar website. You need to go to ‘Shop’ section of the website. “Extremely rare, For collectors, One rupee bundle 1957, Signed by H.M Patel, with jumbling number 123456,” the website says.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
one rupee noteOne rupeeEarningcurrency
Next
Story

Good news for buyers! SBI offers Rs 1000 cashback on buying home appliances, check how to avail it

Must Watch

PT22M37S

DNA: Which country has better rules regarding Coronavirus?