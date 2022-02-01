हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Union Budget 2022: FM to begin speech shortly, as demand for tax rebate picks steam here's looking at current Income tax slab

Here's is looking at the current slab for Individual (resident or non-resident) less than 60 years of age.

Union Budget 2022: FM to begin speech shortly, as demand for tax rebate picks steam here&#039;s looking at current Income tax slab

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman all set to present the Union Budget 2022 shortly.

The most pressing demand from individual taxpayers is to bring changes in the income-tax slabs and increase the rebates under section 80C, 80EE, 80EEA and 24(b) of the Income Tax Act so as to give them more breathing space for running the household. 

We shall only know what is in FM Sitharaman's kitty after she rises to present the Budget in Parliament. Meanwhile, here's is looking at the current slab for Individual (resident or non-resident) less than 60 years of age.

Existing Tax Regime New Tax Regime u/s 115BAC
Income Tax Slab Income Tax Rate Income Tax Slab Income Tax Rate
Up to Rs 2,50,000 Nil Up to Rs 2,50,000 Nil
Rs 2,50,001 - Rs 5,00,000 5% above Rs 2,50,000 Rs 2,50,001 - Rs 5,00,000 5% above Rs 2,50,000
Rs 5,00,001 - Rs 10,00,000 Rs 12,500 + 20% above Rs 5,00,000 Rs 5,00,001 - Rs 7,50,000 Rs 12,500 + 10% above Rs 5,00,000
Above Rs 10,00,000 Rs 1,12,500 + 30% above Rs 10,00,000 Rs 7,50,001 - Rs 10,00,000 Rs 37,500 + 15% above Rs 7,50,000
    Rs 10,00,001 - Rs 12,50,000 Rs 75,000 + 20% above Rs 10,00,000
    Rs 12,50,001 - Rs 15,00,000 Rs 1,25,000 + 25% above Rs 12,50,000
    Above Rs 15,00,000 Rs 1,87,500 + 30% above Rs 15,00,000

It is to be noted that individuals and HUFs can opt for the Existing Tax Regime or the New Tax Regime with lower rate of taxation (u/s 115 BAC of the Income Tax Act). The taxpayer opting for concessional rates in the New Tax Regime will not be allowed certain Exemptions and Deductions (like 80C, 80D,80TTB, HRA) available in the Existing Tax Regime. 

Tags:
Budget 2022Budget 2022-23Union Budget 2022Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2021-22Budget Expectations
