Update Aadhaar Document For Free: Haven't Changed Aadhaar Documents In Last 10 Years? Do It For Free Till THIS Period

New Delhi: Aadhaar ID card needs a periodic updation, as the UIDAI says that if card holders have not. You could go for free updates for Aadhar documentation for three months! The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) won't charge citizens for online Aadhaar document updates for the next three months.

UIDAI has tweeted,

Keep Demographic Details Updated to Strengthen Your #Aadhaar.

If your Aadhaar had been issued 10 years ago & had never been updated - you may now upload Proof of Identity & Proof of Address documents online at https://t.co/CbzsDIBUbs ‘FREE OF COST’ from 15 March - June 14, 2023. pic.twitter.com/CFsKqPc2dm March 16, 2023

This means, over the next three months, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will not charge citizens to update documents in their Aadhaar online.

Residents were asked to take advantage of the free document updating service on the myAadhaar portal as part of the decision, which was made as part of the Digital India project.



The free service will be offered for the next three months, from March 15 to June 14, but only on the myAadhaar portal. As before, it will still cost Rs 50 to use the service at physical Aadhaar centres. The UIDAI has been pushing residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic facts, especially if Aadhaar was granted 10 years back and never got updated. This will increase the success rate of authentication and contribute to better service delivery and increased convenience of living.

Residents have two options if they need to update their demographic information (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc.): they can use the standard online update service or go to the local Aadhar centre. In these situations, standard fees will be charged.

The Aadhaar number has become a widely recognised form of identification for Indian citizens during the past ten years. Aadhaar-based identification is used for service delivery in around 1,200 government initiatives and programmes, which are managed by both the federal government and state governments. In addition, a number of other services offered by service providers, like as financial institutions like banks and NBFCs, are also utilising Aadhaar to easily authenticate and onboard consumers.

Aadhaar number holders are permitted, under the Aadhaar Enrollment and Updating Rules, 2016, to update their supporting papers in Aadhaar at least once every ten years from the date of enrollment in order to maintain the accuracy of their data.