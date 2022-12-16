Video of big brother using his FIRST SALARY to buy new sneakers for YOUNGER BROTHER will leave you in TEARS; Watch heart-wrenching video here

New Delhi: A boy surprises his younger brother with a new pair of sneakers and socks in a video that has been circulating online. With his first check, the child used to buy the present. Nearly 2 million people have watched the video since it was posted on the Instagram account of Goodnews Movement. The popular video will make you cry.

The child can be seen approaching his younger brother's room in the now-viral footage as he is sound asleep. He then wakes him up and places the package of sneakers on his bed. The older sibling then opens the box for the younger sibling and pours it in front of him. The younger sibling immediately cracked a smile.

The younger ones nearly broke down in tears when they spotted the sneakers. He rushed out of bed to give him a hug before returning to look at his new present. "This brother gives his younger sibling brand-new socks and footwear with the money from his first salary from his first job ever. An emotional shock," the caption for the video reads.

The video made everyone on the internet cry. He's going to be very wealthy in the future! In my culture, we advise treating your loved ones with your first paycheck and spending it as if it will be returned to you tenfold in order to attract luck and vitality into your life.