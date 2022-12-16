topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
INSTAGRAM

Video of big brother using his FIRST SALARY to buy new sneakers for YOUNGER BROTHER will leave you in TEARS; Watch heart-wrenching video here

The younger ones nearly broke down in tears when they spotted the sneakers. He rushed out of bed to give him a hug before returning to look at his new present.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 02:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Nearly 2 million- people have watched the video.
  • The video is posted on the Instagram account of Goodnews Movement.
  • The younger ones nearly broke down in tears when they spotted the sneakers.

Trending Photos

Video of big brother using his FIRST SALARY to buy new sneakers for YOUNGER BROTHER will leave you in TEARS; Watch heart-wrenching video here

New Delhi: A boy surprises his younger brother with a new pair of sneakers and socks in a video that has been circulating online. With his first check, the child used to buy the present. Nearly 2 million people have watched the video since it was posted on the Instagram account of Goodnews Movement. The popular video will make you cry.

The child can be seen approaching his younger brother's room in the now-viral footage as he is sound asleep. He then wakes him up and places the package of sneakers on his bed. The older sibling then opens the box for the younger sibling and pours it in front of him. The younger sibling immediately cracked a smile. (Also Read: Bedroom in Maharashtra, Kitchen in Telangana--divided by chalk mark: THIS family pays taxes to both states, check pics of house here)

The younger ones nearly broke down in tears when they spotted the sneakers. He rushed out of bed to give him a hug before returning to look at his new present. "This brother gives his younger sibling brand-new socks and footwear with the money from his first salary from his first job ever. An emotional shock," the caption for the video reads. (Also Read: THIS business tycoon takes newly-bought helicopter to temple for 'Vahan puja'--Watch video here)

The video made everyone on the internet cry. He's going to be very wealthy in the future! In my culture, we advise treating your loved ones with your first paycheck and spending it as if it will be returned to you tenfold in order to attract luck and vitality into your life.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of deteriorating relationship with smartphone
DNA Video
DNA: In 1911, when Ronald Amundson reached the South Pole
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'cyber intrusion' in the health sector
DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!