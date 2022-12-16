topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
HELICOPTER

THIS business tycoon takes newly-bought helicopter to temple for 'Vahan puja'--Watch video here

The family performed all of the rites in front of the chopper, which is thought to be worth $5.7 million, during a puja led by three priests.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 10:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The name of the businessman is Boinpally Srinivas Rao.
  • Rao is the owner of the Prathima Group.
  • The helicopter is priced at over Rs 47 crore.

Trending Photos

THIS business tycoon takes newly-bought helicopter to temple for 'Vahan puja'--Watch video here

New Delhi: In India, it's not unusual to see individuals visiting temples for "Vahan pooja" on their recently acquired two- and four-wheeled vehicles. A Telangana-based businessman brought his recently purchased helicopter to a temple for the rites, which was an interesting twist on the tradition.

The owner of the Prathima Group, Boinpally Srinivas Rao, purchased an Airbus ACH 135 and used it for Vahan puja at the Yadadri temple honouring Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Social media sites across the world spread the video. (Also Read: Low investment high-profit business idea: Invest Rs 1 lakh, earn Rs 1 lakh per month--Details inside)

According to reports, Rao flew from Hyderabad about 100 kilometres away to the shrine. He flew with a member of his family as well. The family performed all of the rites in front of the chopper, which is thought to be worth $5.7 million, during a puja led by three priests. (Also Read: 8-yr-old girl wants 'money for Mummy and Daddy' from Santa to repay debt; Read girl's heart-wrenching letter here)

The Prathima Group is active in a number of industries, including infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, communications, health, and education. The Prathima Group is a company having interests in energy (Elgen Project), manufacturing (Prathima Industries), telecom (Netxcell), entertainment (Prathima Multiplex), hospitality (Prathima Regency), and health (Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences and Prathima Hospital) sectors.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of deteriorating relationship with smartphone
DNA Video
DNA: In 1911, when Ronald Amundson reached the South Pole
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'cyber intrusion' in the health sector
DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!