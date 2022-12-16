THIS business tycoon takes newly-bought helicopter to temple for 'Vahan puja'--Watch video here

New Delhi: In India, it's not unusual to see individuals visiting temples for "Vahan pooja" on their recently acquired two- and four-wheeled vehicles. A Telangana-based businessman brought his recently purchased helicopter to a temple for the rites, which was an interesting twist on the tradition.

The owner of the Prathima Group, Boinpally Srinivas Rao, purchased an Airbus ACH 135 and used it for Vahan puja at the Yadadri temple honouring Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Social media sites across the world spread the video.

Boinpally Srinivas Rao, the proprietor of the Prathima business, bought an Airbus ACH 135 and used it for the "Vahan" puja at the Yadadri temple dedicated to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Costing $5.7M, the opulent helicopter. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/igFHMlEKiY Mohd Lateef Babla (lateefbabla) December 15, 2022

According to reports, Rao flew from Hyderabad about 100 kilometres away to the shrine. He flew with a member of his family as well. The family performed all of the rites in front of the chopper, which is thought to be worth $5.7 million, during a puja led by three priests.

The Prathima Group is active in a number of industries, including infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, communications, health, and education. The Prathima Group is a company having interests in energy (Elgen Project), manufacturing (Prathima Industries), telecom (Netxcell), entertainment (Prathima Multiplex), hospitality (Prathima Regency), and health (Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences and Prathima Hospital) sectors.