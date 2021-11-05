Vodafone Idea prepaid plan: Get 4GB daily data, unlimited calling at affordable price

New Delhi. Vodafone-Idea (Vi) and Airtel offer a slew of popular telecom plans that offer tons of data along with free calling and SMS benefits. Some of these monthly plans are priced at under Rs 300. One such plan by Vi which is priced at Rs 299 is apparently better than other plans of Airtel and Jio in the category.

Vodafone-Idea's Rs 299 plan

The Rs 299 Vodafone-Idea plan offers twice much data as Airtel or Jio with their plans in a similar budget. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days. In the plan, customers can get 4GB of high-speed data per day as part of the plan.

In total, customers get a total of 112 GB of high-speed data. Customers also get other benefits such as unlimited free calling, 100 SMS per day, along with Binge All Night facility.

Using the Binge All Night facility, customers can use unlimited high-speed data from midnight to 6 am in the morning. Subscribers can also avail of benefits such as a subscription to Vi Movies and TV Classic.

Here’s how Vi’s Rs 299 plan is better than others

Like VI's Rs 299 plan, rival Airtel and Jio also offer similar packages. For instance, Airtel sells a plan offering 3GB of high-speed data for 28 days. However, the plan that also offers an unlimited calling facility and 100 SMS per day is priced slightly higher at Rs 399.

In comparison, Reliance Jio's Rs 349 plan offers 3GB of high-speed data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day for 28 days. Customers also get a free subscription to Jio's apps.