PAN Card Update: Check steps to change surname, address in PAN after marriage

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number or PAN card is a crucial 10 digit number that is required to avail of most of the financial services offered by state and private agencies in the country. From Income Tax Department to banks, most of the finance-related work requires a PAN card. Cardholders are required to update their surname and address on PAN so that they don’t face any troubles while availing of such services.

Moreover, cardholders can also use PAN as ID proof in many cases. So, it’s important to change the surname and address on the PAN card, especially after marriage. If you want to update these details on your PAN card, then you need to follow simple steps. The steps are online.

Here’s how you change surname and address in PAN card:

Step 1: Visit https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html.

Step 2: Fill the application form.

Step 3: Enter all the required details

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: In the bracket in front of your name, enter PAN details.

Step 6: Click on the 'Validate' option.

Step 7: Finally, click on the ‘Submit button.

Step 8: Cardholders are required to pay a fee of Rs 110 for changing the address or surname. However, if the address is out of India, then the cardholder will have to pay Rs 1020 to complete the transaction.

Step 9: After paying the fee, cardholders will have to download and fill the PAN application form. They will need to paste two passport size photographs on the form and sign on it.

Step 10: Send the application to Income Tax PAN Services UNIT (Managed by NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited) to NSDL Address. Do not forget to send the required documents along with the form.

