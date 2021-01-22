Want to change your Aadhaar Card photo? follow these steps to do it

New Delhi: Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now become one of the significant identification documents as it contains your demographic as well as biometric data. This card also includes your name, address, contact details, photo, and biometric details.

Since Aadhaar card is one of the most important government identity proofs, you should keep it updated to avail all the benefits and services. To make any changes in the Aadhaar card, you should visit the UIDAI's official website for updating your details through the Self Service Update Portal (SSUP). You can also visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre located in your area for the same.

How to update photo in Aadhaar

If you want to get your Aadhaar details updated then you should visit a nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre, and follow the steps mentioned below for the requisite change.

1. You should visit a nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre/ Aadhaar Sewa Kendra

2. Download the Aadhaar Enrolment Form from UIDAI’s website and fill-up the form

3. Now, submit your form to the executive and provide your biometric details

4. The executive will take your live photograph and you need to provide biometrics to approve your details

5. You need to pay a fee of Rs 25 + GST to get the details updated

6. You will also get an acknowledgement slip containing the URN

7. The update request number (URN) can be used to check the Aadhaar update status

How to download your updated Aadhaar

1. Once your request to change the photo in Aadhar is processed, you can download it online

2. For this, you should visit the UIDAI portal to download the updated Aadhaar card

3. You are also provided with the option to download either a normal Aadhaar card or a masked Aadhaar card

4. You will also have to refresh your Aadhaar details in the mAadhaar app after the update

5. You are advised to update your Aadhaar data in the DigiLocker app as well