Aadhaar card

Change your important Aadhaar card details in a jiffy, all you need is your mobile phone and an OTP

Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents that can be used for several useful purpose. You can now update your Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Address and Language Online. Meanwhile, for other updates like Head of Family/Guardian details or Biometric update, resident will be required to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Enrolment/Update Centre.

New Delhi: In the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, Aadhaar issuing body  Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)  had recently annouced a major update allowing people to make changes in their Aadhaar details from the comfort of their home.

Now you can do it online, without having to go to any Aadhaar Kendra. All you need is just a registered mobile phone where you will get the OTP. 

Although, for some facilities, mentioned by UIDAI, you will have to go to Aadhaar Center and get the changes done. 

UIDAI has tweeted:

What updates can be changed online?

Registered mobile Id mandatory

Do note that your registered mobile number is mandatory for Online Aadhaar Update Request. You will receive OTP for Aadhaar Authentication on your registered mobile. 

You can verify email address and mobile number that was declared during enrolment or latest successful processed update request, whichever is later.

Here's how to verify mobile number on UIDAI website
 
Go to the UIDAI website

Alternatively, you can click this direct link

You will have to fill in details such as your Aadhaar number, email address and a security code.

If you want to verify your email address, type in your 12-digit Aadhaar number, email address and the security code.

You will instantly get a notification on your email id bearing an OTP.

Now type the OTP in the right hand side of the page and verify it.

If your details match with that of UIDAI, you will get a message that saying, "Congratulations! The Email ID matches with our records!".

Similarly, if you want to verify your mobile number, follow the same procedure. This time, instead of email address, type your mobile number and generate the OTP.

Tags:
Aadhaar cardUIDAIAADHAAR
