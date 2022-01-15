Want to link PAN card with Aadhaar card? Here's how to do it

New Delhi: Two crucial documents are Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and Aadhaar Card. It's possible you have both. If this is not the case, you should apply as soon as possible. If you have a PAN card but have not yet linked it to your Aadhaar number, you must do so by March 31, 2022, or risk facing a penalty. The previous deadline to link the PAN to the Aadhaar was December 31, 2021; however, the government has extended the deadline to March 31, 2022.

If you do not link your PAN card with your Aadhaar number within the specified time, your PAN card will become invalid, putting you in legal danger. Furthermore, you may be subject to a RS 1,000 fine. Furthermore, if your PAN card isn't connected to your Aadhaar card, you won't be allowed to invest in mutual funds, stocks, or create a bank account.

Link PAN Card Online With Aadhaar Number

Follow the below steps to link the PAN card with Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Visit https://incometax.gov.in/ to access the new e-filing Income Tax portal.

Step 2: Click on the link Aadhaar

Step 3: Fill in your PAN number, Aadhaar number, Aadhaar card name, and mobile number.

Step 4: If necessary, choose "I only have my year of birth on my Aadhaar card."

Step 5: To validate your Aadhaar details, check the box that says "I agree to validate my Aadhaar details." Continue by pressing the enter key.

Step 6: On your registered phone number, you will receive a six-digit One Time Password (OTP). On the verification page, enter the OTP.

Step 7: On the screen, select the 'Validate' option.

SMS is used to connect. If you don't have access to the internet, you can use SMS to link your PAN card to your Aadhaar number. Send a text message to 56161 as indicated below (from any mobile number) UIDPAN

Aadhaar Link Status

If you've completed the linking process and wish to check the status of your link, you can do so on the same site, incometx.gov.in.

Step 1: Below "Link Aadhaar," click on "Aadhaar Link Status."

Step 2: PAN Card Number and Aadhaar Number must be filled in.

Step 3: Select View Link Status from the drop-down menu. You can now check the status of your PAN-Aadhaar number link.

