Want to renew driving license, no need to visit RTO office any more

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday issued a notification that as many as 18 services including learner’s licence, licence renewal, duplicate license can now be done via Aadhaar-based authentication which means applicants now do not need to visit RTO offices.

Other services such as temporary registration of vehicles will also be accessible online as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a notification on Wednesday.

The development comes after the Union government issued a draft notification for linking driving licence and RC with the 12-digit unique identity number assigned to every Indian citizen. The government of India notified that getting a learner’s licence, renewing license, issuing a duplicate license have all been moved online so that applicants need not visit RTO offices.

These services which can now be availed by citizens by the comfort of their homes include: Learner’s licence, Renewal of driving licence for which test of competence to drive is not required, Duplicate driving license, Change of address in driving licence and Certificate of Registration, Issue of international driving permit, Surrender of class of vehicle from licence, Application for temporary registration of motor vehicle, Application for registration of motor vehicle with a fully built body.

Services which require Aadhaar authentication:

* Learner’s licence

* Renewal of driving licence for which test of competence to drive is not required

* Duplicate driving licence

* Change of address in driving licence and certificate of registration

* Issue of international driving permit

* Surrender of class of vehicle from licence

* Application for temporary registration of motor vehicle

* Application for registration of motor vehicle with fully built body

* Application for issue of duplicate certificate of registration

* Application for grant of NOC for certificate of registration

* Notice of transfer of ownership of motor vehicle

* Application for transfer of ownership of motor vehicle

* Intimation of change of address in certificate of registration

* Application for registration for driver training from accredited driver training centre

* Application for registration of motor vehicle of diplomatic officer

* Application for assignment of fresh registration mark of motor vehicle of diplomatic officer

* Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement

* Termination of hire-purchase agreement

The move will reduce the burden on citizens, helping them to avail these services in a hassle free, contact-less manner. This will also reduce the footfall in the RTO office, which will further increase efficiency of the RTO offices as well.