Want to update Aadhaar details online? Here’s how to do it

New Delhi: In India, an Aadhaar card is one of the most significant documents you may have. It acts as both a proof of identity and a proof of residence, which is why it is critical to have the most up-to-date and accurate information associated with it. As a result, it's probable that citizens will need to update their Aadhaar information. On the other hand, residents may be required to amend their Aadhaar information due to a slight inaccuracy in one of the fields.

One option to update Aadhaar details is to go to the Permanent Enrolment Number, where the operator will gather the documentation evidence at the time of accepting the request. These papers are then double-checked when the update request is submitted. The Aadhaar details are updated against the citizen's Aadhaar number when they have been confirmed.

Citizens can also update their Aadhaar information over the internet. Here's how to make an online update to a detail in your Aadhaar card.

You can edit your name, address, date of birth, age, gender, cell phone number, email address, relationship status, and consent to share information online.

Update Aadhaar details online

Step 1: Visit the Self Service Update Portal (SSUP) for Aadhaar. (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/)

Step 2: Fill in the captcha code and your Aadhaar number.

Step 3: Now enter the one-time password (OTP) that was sent to your registered mobile number. You will thereafter be able to access your Aadhaar account.

Step 4: Click the 'Update Aadhaar Online' option on the home screen.

Step 5: Select the option to Update Aadhaar.

Step 6: Choose a field to change and upload a scanned copy of the documents that go with it.

Step 7: Select the option to update Aadhaar. A URN, or Update Request Number, will be generated once you've submitted all of the information.

