Want to update EPFO KYC details online? Here is a step by step guide

New Delhi: The Ministry of Labour & Employment on last Saturday (August 22, 2020) said that During the month of July 2020 EPFO has been successful in updating 2.39 Lakh Aadhaar's, 4.28 Lakh Mobile numbers & 5.26 Lakh Bank Account's in the UAN of its subscribers.

"As the country faces the unprecedented challenge of the COVID 19 pandemic, the concept of social distancing has assumed immense importance. EPFO, as the principal social Security Organization in the country, has been striving hard, to provide unhindered services to its subscribers through digital mode with almost minimal contact," the ministry said

This KYC updation has helped tremendously in empowerment of EPFO subscribers for availing services of EPFO in digital mode and thus eliminating need for any kind of physical contact with any office of EPFO for its needs, the ministry said.

How to update your KYC online?

Log on to the UAN Member Portal. Now from the drop down menu, you can select ‘Profile’. Under the section you will find ‘Update KYC Information’. The uploaded KYC document by the member has to be digitally approved by the employer. Till then, status of KYC will be shown as ‘Pending’.

List of documents that are considered for KYC

1. National Population Register (NPR)

2. AADHAAR

3. Permanent Account Number (PAN)

4. Bank Account Number

5. Passport

6. Driving License

7. Election Card

8. Ration Card

Why is KYC required?

The KYC updation is a one time Process that helps in the identity verification of its subscribers through linking of the Universal Account Number (UAN) with the KYC details. Once this exercise is completed and seeded KYC details validated, the EPFO subscriber becomes empowered to avail services of EPFO through digital mode.