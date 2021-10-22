What is e-Aadhaar card and its usage? How different it is from physical Aadhaar card?

New Delhi: Aadhaar card is a widely accepted document for identity proof as well as address proof in the country. However, for maintaining the privacy of individuals and also to make ease of carrying, Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed to use of e-Aadhaar wherever it may be required.

(Also read: How to download Aadhaar PVC card without registered mobile number, here's the step by step guide)

What is e-Aadhaar?

e-Aadhaar is a password protected electronic copy of Aadhaar, which is digitally signed by the competent Authority of UIDAI.

What is the authenticity e-Aadhaar? Is it equally valid like physical copy of Aadhaar?

As per Aadhaar Act, e-Aadhaar is equally valid like Physical Copy of Aadhaar for all purposes, says UIDAI.

How to download e-Aadhaar?

Aadhaar card holders can download e-Aadhaar by following two ways.

By Using Enrollment Number

Aadhaar card holders can download e-Aadhaar using 28 digit enrolment number along with Full Name and Pin code. In this download process OTP is received on registered mobile no. Resident can also use TOTP to download e-Aadhaar instead of OTP. TOTP can generated using mAadhaar mobile Application.

By Using Aadhaar number

Aadhaar card holders can download e-Aadhaar by using 12 digits Aadhaar No. along with Full Name and Pin code. In this download process OTP is received on registered mobile no. Resident can also use TOTP to download e-Aadhaar instead of OTP. TOTP can generated using mAadhaar mobile Application.

What Is the Password of e-Aadhaar?

Combination of the first 4 letters of name in CAPITAL and the year of birth (YYYY) as password.

For Example:

Example 1

Name: RAJESH KUMAR

Year of Birth: 1980

Password: RAJE1980

Example 2

Name: RAJ KUMAR

Year of Birth: 1980

Password: RAJK1980

Example 3

Name: R. KUMAR

Year of Birth: 1980

Password: R.KU1990

Example 4

Name: JIA

Year of Birth: 1990

Password: JIA1990

From where can you download e-Aadhaar?

You can download e-Aadhaar by visiting UIDAI websites - https://uidai.gov.in/ or by visiting https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

Live TV

#mute