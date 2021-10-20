Aadhaar Card Update: Change old photo in Aadhaar in a few steps, here’s how

New Delhi: Many had applied for Aadhaar cards at a time when the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had just started making the document for Indian citizens. As a result, photos in Aadhaar cards that were made years ago don’t actually justify how we look today. Thanks to UIDAI, we can change old photos in Aadhaar Card by following a few simple steps.

But before we check the steps, it’s important to know more about Aadhaar Card. For those uninitiated, Aadhaar Card is a crucial document that can be used as identity proof for availing of several services offered by government and private agencies.

Cardholders are also required to link their Aadhaar Cards with PAN cards, making it an important document for availing of financial services as well. The 12-digit identification number can be used as identity proof in offices, hotels and other areas.

From the official UIDAI website, cardholders can easily change the name, phone number and address on the Aadhaar Card. They can easily change their information by visiting Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.

For changing the photograph, cardholders need to visit their nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre/ Aadhaar Sewa Kendra, besides visiting the official UIDAI website. Here are the steps that one needs to follow to change their photograph on Aadhaar Card:

Step 1. From UIDAI’s official website, Download the Aadhaar Enrolment Form.

Step 2. Fill in the details on the form.

Step 3: Submit the form at the nearby Aadhaar Enrolment centre.

Step 4. An executive at the centre will confirm details on the form via biometric verification.

Step 5. The executive will take your new photo at the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre/ Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.

Step 6. Pay a fee of Rs 25 + GST for the photo change service.

Step 7. The executive will share an acknowledgement slip with the update request number (URN).

Step 8. Use URN to check the status on UIDAI’s official website.

