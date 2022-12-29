topStoriesenglish
What is SBI ATM Card Switch On/Off feature? How can you control your ATM card limit via SMS?

SBI Customers can now send an SMS from their registered cellphone number to manage the channels through which their debit card is used. One has the option to enable or disable usage at POS, international, domestic, and e-commerce sites.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 04:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: When a new ATM card an ATM replacement or ATM as renewal is issued by the State Bank of India, the Debit Card is "Enabled" only for Domestic ATM Cash and PoS (Merchant) transactions (Card Present transactions). 

For enhanced security features, SBI Customers can ENABLE (Switch On) and DISABLE (Switch Off) the usage and channels of Debit/ATM Card as per their requirement. Usage types are Domestic, International. Channels are ATM, PoS (Merchant), E-Commerce (Online) and Contactless transactions. 

The Facility to switch-on/ switch-off is available through Branch, Internet Banking (Personal) YONO Mobile App, YONO Lite Mobile App, ATM & IVR and via SMS. Customer can Set / Modify Transaction Limits in Debit card. Set/ Modify Limits is available through Internet Banking (Personal), Branch, IVR, ATM, YONO App & YONO Lite (Mobile App).

Customers can now send an SMS from their registered cellphone number to manage the channels through which their debit card is used. One has the option to enable or disable usage at POS, international, domestic, and e-commerce sites.

Here is how to use SBI ATM Card Switch On/Off feature via SMS service

You can use SBI ATM Card Switch On feature the the moment you feel to use it and when not, you might request for the Switch off feature.

Send an SMS SWON/SWOFFATM/POS/ECOM/INTL/DOM<space> CCCC to 09223966666. 

Note that XXXX is the last 04 digits of your ATM/debit card that is to be used for Switch On Service While use last 05 digits of your ATM number for Switch off service.

Follow these examples

 

The customer will receive a confirming SMS alert with the reference number, date, and time of the request after the request for activation or deactivation has been approved.

