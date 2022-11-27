Win Rs 1 lakh sitting at home by writing tagline, designing logo for government; Check details here

Ministry of Food Processing Industries under the Government of India is offering you an opportunity to win Rs one lakh sitting at home. All you need to do is to think, write a tagline and draw a logo for the ministry. As the year 2023 has been declared as the International Year of Millets, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries is organizing a Mega Food Event 2023 in October 2023 with a focus on Millets. To make the event successful and increase in coverage via participation in the contest and for its wider reach, MoFPI along with MyGov is organizing tagline and logo competitions for the Mega Food Event 2023.

If your logo is selected by the government, you will win Rs 51,000 cash award and if your logo is selected, then you will get Rs 50,000 cash reward. In all, you can earn over one lakh rupees if you win both competitions. For participating in the competition, you will have to log in to the mygov portal and select the competition to submit your entry. The last date for submission is December 20.

Submission Process for Tagline

1. All entries must be submitted at mygov.in before 20th December 2022. No offline/manual proposal shall be accepted.

2. The participant should make sure that his/her MyGov profile is accurate and updated since the MoFPI would be using this for further communication. This includes details such as name, photo, complete postal address, and email id and phone number. Entries with incomplete profiles would not be considered. Participant & profile owner should be same.

3. Multiple submissions by the same participant would not be considered.

Selection Process for Tagline

1. A selection committee has been constituted within Ministry of Food Processing industries for scrutiny and finalization of the awardees.

2. The decision of the Selection Committee would be final and binding on all the contestants and no clarifications would be issued to any participants on any decision of the Selection Committee

3. The winner will be notified through email address that she / he has provided along with her / his submission.

4. Any legal proceedings arising out of the competition/ its entries/ winners shall be subject to local jurisdiction of Delhi only.

Submission Process for Logo

1. All entries must be submitted at mygov.in before 20th December 2022. No offline/manual proposal shall be accepted.

2. Each participant has to submit a brief description of the logo in Hindi or English along with the image.

3. The participant should make sure that his/her MyGov profile is accurate and updated since the MoFPI would be using this for further communication. This includes details such as name, photo, complete postal address, and email id and phone number. Entries with incomplete profiles would not be considered. Participant & profile owner should be same.

4. Multiple submissions by the same participant would not be considered.

5. Entries must be submitted as JPEG files.

6. For quality reproduction purposes, the winning entry must later be submitted in scalable vector graphic format (EPS).

7. The logo must be easy to use, handle, resize, and manipulate for all reproduction purposes.

Logo Selection Process:

1. A selection committee has been constituted within Ministry of Food Processing industries for scrutiny and finalization of the awardees.

2. The decision of the Selection Committee would be final and binding on all the contestants and no clarifications would be issued to any participants on any decision of the Selection Committee

3. The winner will be notified through email address that she / he has provided along with her / his submission.

4. Any legal proceedings arising out of the competition/ its entries/ winners shall be subject to local jurisdiction of Delhi only.

Evaluation criteria for selection of logo prize winner:

Relevance to the proposed Mega Food Event: 25 Marks

Design / Aesthetic Value: 35 Marks

Reproducibility in multi-colour or monochrome: 20 Marks

Scalability – legibility (upscalling-200% and down scalability – 2.5cm * 2.5 cm): 20 Marks