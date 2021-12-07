हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBI

Withdrawal of over Rs 10,000 not allowed from THIS Bank as RBI imposes curbs, got an account here?

The restrictions, imposed through directions under the Banking Regulation Act (as applicable to co-operative societies), 1949, shall remain in force for a period of six months from the close of business on December 6, 2021 and are subject to review, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

Withdrawal of over Rs 10,000 not allowed from THIS Bank as RBI imposes curbs, got an account here?

Mumbai: The RBI on Monday imposed several restrictions on Nagar Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, including a cap of Rs 10,000 on withdrawals for customers in the wake of deterioration of its financial position.

The restrictions, imposed through directions under the Banking Regulation Act (as applicable to co-operative societies), 1949, shall remain in force for a period of six months from the close of business on December 6, 2021 and are subject to review, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

The bank shall not, without prior approval of RBI, grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability, disburse any payment, transfer or otherwise dispose of any of its properties or assets, the RBI said.

"In particular, a sum not exceeding Rs 10,000 of the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor, may be allowed to be withdrawn subject to the conditions stated in the above RBI Directions," it added.

A copy of the directions has been displayed on the bank's premises for perusal by members of the public.

It further said the issue of the directions should not per se be construed as cancellation of the banking licence by RBI.

"The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves," the central bank said, and added it may consider modifications of these directions depending upon circumstances.

Meanwhile, the RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Pune People's Co-operative Bank Limited, Pune for non-compliance with 'know your customer' norms.

The RBI, however, added the penalty is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by Pune People's Co-operative Bank with its customers.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RBIReserve Bank of India
Next
Story

ITR Filing: Incorrect bank account number? Here’s how to rectify it

Must Watch

PT22M14S

DNA: Game plan of President Putin's 6-hour visit to India