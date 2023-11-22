trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2691057
Yes Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Rates --Check Latest FD Rates For General Public, Senior Citizens, Tenor And Other Details

Yes Bank said that Fixed Deposits have been revised with effect from 21 November 2023. Here are the latest Yes Bank FD Rates:

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Private sector lender Yes Bank has revised the interest rates on its Fixed Deposits for For Deposits below Rs 2 Crore. The bank has increased the interest rate on FDs 1 year 1 day to < 18 months and 18 month < 24 months by 25 basis points.

Yes Bank said that Fixed Deposits have been revised with effect from 21 November 2023. Here are the latest Yes Bank FD Rates

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates w.e.f. 21stNovember, 2023
Period Regular Senior Citizen**
Interest Rates (%P.A.)* Annualised
Yield^		 Interest Rates (%P.A.)* Annualised
Yield^
7 days to 14 days 3.25% 3.25% 3.75% 3.75%
15 days to 45 days 3.70% 3.70% 4.20% 4.20%
46 days to 90 days 4.10% 4.10% 4.60% 4.60%
91 days to 120 days 4.75% 4.75% 5.25% 5.25%
121 days to 180 days 5.00% 5.00% 5.50% 5.50%
181 days to 271 days 6.10% 6.24% 6.60% 6.77%
272 days to < 1 year 6.35% 6.50% 6.85% 7.03%
1 year 7.25% 7.45% 7.75% 7.98%
1 year 1 day to < 18 months 7.50% 7.71% 8.00% 8.24%
18 month < 24 months 7.75% 7.98% 8.25% 8.51%
24 months to < 36 months 7.25% 7.45% 7.75% 7.98%
36 months to < 60 months 7.25% 7.45% 8.00% 8.24%
60 months 7.25% 7.45% 8.00% 8.24%
60 months 1 day to <= 120 months 7.00% 7.19% 7.75% 7.98%

Compared: Yes Bank Fixed Deposits Rates effective from 4 October 2023

 

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates w.e.f. 4th October, 2023
Period Regular Senior Citizen**
Interest Rates (%P.A.)* Annualised
Yield^		 Interest Rates (%P.A.)* Annualised
Yield^
7 days to 14 days 3.25% 3.25% 3.75% 3.75%
15 days to 45 days 3.70% 3.70% 4.20% 4.20%
46 days to 90 days 4.10% 4.10% 4.60% 4.60%
91 days to 120 days 4.75% 4.75% 5.25% 5.25%
121 days to 180 days 5.00% 5.00% 5.50% 5.50%
181 days to 271 days 6.10% 6.24% 6.60% 6.77%
272 days to < 1 year 6.35% 6.50% 6.85% 7.03%
1 year to < 18 months 7.25% 7.45% 7.75% 7.98%
18 month < 24 months 7.50% 7.71% 8.00% 8.24%
24 months to < 36 months 7.25% 7.45% 7.75% 7.98%
36 months to < 60 months 7.25% 7.45% 8.00% 8.24%
60 months 7.25% 7.45% 8.00% 8.24%
60 months 1 day to <= 120 months 7.00% 7.19% 7.75% 7.98%

 

Recently, Public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) revised the interest rates on its Fixed Deposits for For Deposits below Rs 2 Crore. While the bank has increased the interest rate on FDs from 1 Year to < 2 Years (Except 444 Days) by 30 basis points, it has slashed the interest rates on 444 Days FD by 15 basis points.

