pornography case

Porn films case: Gehana Vashisth approaches Bombay HC for anticipatory bail

Gehana Vashisth's plea, which was filed last week, was taken up for hearing on Tuesday by a bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar.

Porn films case: Gehana Vashisth approaches Bombay HC for anticipatory bail
Image: Instagram/Gehana Vashisth

Actor Gehana Vashisth has approached the Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail in a porn films case in which businessman Raj Kundra is among those arrested. Her plea, which was filed last week, was taken up for hearing on Tuesday by a bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar.

Her counsel Abhishek Yende told HC the actor had previously been in custody for four months in two separate FIRs related to the case, and was out on bail, while the Mumbai police was seeking to arrest her again in a third FIR related to the case.

In her plea, she said there was no need for her custodial interrogation anymore, and told court she had been subjected to three different FIRs under the same cause of action within a very short time and on the basis of the same alleged offences.

Vashisth, in her plea, said she was already under stringent conditions imposed by the Sessions Court when it granted her bail in the earlier FIRs.

The HC will continue hearing her plea further on August 26.

