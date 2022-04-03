'Kaun Praveen Tambe': Twitterati calls Pravin Tambe’s life an inspiration

Former IPL and Mumbai player Praveen Tambe's biopic, which stars Shreyas Talpade, in the leading role released a few days ago, and the film is quickly making a place in the hearts of fans.

The title of the film is 'Kaun Praveen Tambe', which is a comment on those who ignore the underdog stories. It captures Tambe's story from the chawls of Mulund, having a dream to play for Mumbai Ranji Trophy team one day, to eventually realising it, after years of struggle.

When Tambe made his debut for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2013, he was 41 years of age. He was spotted by RR's scouts and then a call from Rahul Dravid changed everything for him.

He then went on to play for various franchises like Sunrisers Hyderabad and also in T10 league. Tambe, in 2013, finally played for Mumbai side also in Ranji Trophy.

The film, which is streaming on Hotstar, is already winning hearts of fans and cinemaholics. Tambe has been beautifully played on screen by Shreyas Talpade.

“We were waiting for the screening for a long time. The film is amazing. The songs are good and in the end the film made us very emotional as well,” KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said after the screening.

Twitter users have been all praise for Pravin Tambe. A twitter user called his life an inspiration.

Loved the performance of @shreyastalpade1 in Kaun Pravin Tambe? The earnestness shines through and he looks the role of a professional cricketer. Liked the film. Pravin Tambe's life is an inspiration — bhatnaturally _ __ (@bhatnaturally) April 3, 2022

Here are some other reactions:

@shreyastalpade1 This is second time in 2022 that you have won my heart. First, your hindi dubbing in the most entertaining movie of 2022, Pushpa Second, Kaun Pravin Tambe (@legytambe ), one of the most inspirational movie pic.twitter.com/UTDaiHwroF — Pankaj (@PankajRamanujan) April 3, 2022