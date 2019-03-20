हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pune Fire

Fire breaks out at MSRTC's Shivneri luxury bus garage in Pune, rescue ops on

A fire broke out at the garage of Shivneri luxury buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation in Pune on Wednesday. Two fire tenders and two water tankers have reach the site for rescue operations.

Pune: A fire broke out at the garage of Shivneri luxury buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation in Pune on Wednesday.

Two fire tenders and two water tankers have reached the site for rescue operations. No reports of injuries or casualties have emerged so far.

In November 2018, a massive fire broke out in a slum in Pune's Shivajinagar area. Firefighters struggled to reach the incident site due to narrow lanes of the slum area. 

In March 2018, two labourers were burnt to death after a fire broke out at a printing press-cum-paper box manufacturing unit in Pune.

