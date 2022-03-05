हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pune

Unveiling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue to inaugurating Metro: PM Modi's packed Sunday schedule in Pune

Celebrating 75 years of India's independence under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' PM Modi will inaugurate the Pune Metro Rail project and unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 6) will be visiting Pune to inaugurate the Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue, the Pune metro rail project and lay the foundation of multiple development projects celebrating 75 years of India's independence under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.' Here are the key events that will be attended by the Prime Minister--

Pune Metro Rail project: PM Modi on Sunday will inaugurate the Pune Metro Rail project whose foundation stone was laid by the PM back in 2016 to provide Pune with world-class infrastructure for urban mobility.

PM Modi will unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation.

PM will also inaugurate the RK Laxman Art Gallery Museum and lay the foundation of multiple development projects. The counting of the votes will be done on March 10, 2022.

PM Modi on Sunday is scheduled to kickstart the golden jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University.

Meanwhile, the Assembly elections 2022 are nearing the end as the last phase of the polling will be conducted on March 7.

Tags:
PunePune Metro Rail ProjectPM Modi
