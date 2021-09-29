AAP’s candidate for CM will be pride of Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal in Mohali

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal stated that his party's Chief Ministerial candidate will be someone Punjab can be proud of. The AAP leader is expected to make major announcements ahead of Punjab's Assembly elections scheduled for next year, the party said.

"We've said again and again that we will give you such a CM face that all of you will be proud, Punjab will be proud. We're holding a detailed press conference tomorrow," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

We've said again & again that we'll give you such a CM face that all of you will be proud, Punjab will be proud. We're holding a detailed press conference tomorrow: AAP national convener & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Mohali, when asked about CM face of his party for Punjab polls pic.twitter.com/JGldVi8GL8 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

Also, the political situation in the state is highly volatile with Captain Amarinder Singh resigning and Charanjit Singh Channi taking oath as the new CM less than two weeks ago.

Kejiwral, during his two-day visit to the state, raked up a number of issues. He congratulated Channi on becoming CM but alleged that the latter inducted tainted ministers in his cabinet. The AAP leader requested Channi to take action against them.

To a question on the desecration issue, he said, "People of Punjab are upset over Bargari (sacrilege) case. Mastermind of the case, I don't need to say who he's, didn't get any punishment so far. Channi sahab should read Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh's report, he'll find the names. They can be arrested within 24 hours."

On Tuesday, Kejriwal told reporters, "The AAP government in Punjab will provide up to 300 units of free electricity to each family." He said if voted to power, AAP will also waive arrears of domestic consumers.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal will visit Ludhiana on Wednesday and hold a meeting with traders. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go on a two-day Punjab tour. He will visit Ludhiana tomorrow and meet traders. Kejriwal will hold a press conference on September 30. Will make big announcements in it," a tweet on AAP's official page read.

