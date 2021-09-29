The party is supreme, let's resolve our issues: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi to Navjot Singh Sidhu

Chandigarh: As Punjab's political turmoil continues, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday (September 29) said he has spoken to Navjot Singh Sidhu and invited him to have a chat and sort out differences, if any. His reaction comes in the wake of Sidhu resigning as the state Congress president. Sidhu had said he will fight for truth till his last breath as the fight is for principles that he won`t compromise with.

"Whoever is party president is head of the family. I had called him (Navjot Singh Sidhu) and told him that the party is supreme. I have spoken to him on phone and told him let's sit, talk it out and resolve the issue," Channi told the media.

Channi said that as sought by the party high command, the government is appointing a dedicated team of public prosecutors and lawyers to handle sensitive cases like the desecration of a religious text and the subsequent police firing.

Meanwhile, without mincing words, Sidhu has said he would not accept tainted ministers being brought back into the newly constituted state cabinet led by Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab's first Dalit Sikh Chief Minister. Sources said that Sidhu wasn't happy with certain cabinet changes made by Channi after he took over as the CM.

Sidhu on Wednesday issued a video statement, opposing the allocation of some portfolios in the Charanjit Singh Channi's new cabinet. In the video message in Punjabi, the cricketer-turned-politician, who said his only religion is to make people`s lives better, said he had fought for justice and for Punjab`s agenda. "What I witness is a compromise with issues, agenda in Punjab. I can't disguise high command nor can I let them be disguised," he said. "I don`t have any personal rivalry with anyone; 17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make difference, to take a stand and to make people's lives better. This is my only religion," he said, adding, he will continue fighting for truth till his last breath.

Unhappy over the first expansion, allocation of portfolios and appointments on crucial posts, Sidhu on Tuesday resigned from his post after remaining at the helm for 71 days. The Congress has reportedly launched "Plan B" to look for a new Punjab chief, as per sources.

