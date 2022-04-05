Anti-Gangster Task Force in Punjab soon, CM Bhagwant Mann issues orders

Chandigarh: In a bid to wipe out the network of gangsters operating across the state and to create a sense of security amongst the residents, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed Punjab DGP VK Bhawra to establish a full-fledged Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

The soon-to-be constituted AGTF will be headed by an ADGP-rank officer.

Chairing a high-level meeting, CM Mann emphasised the need for the eradication of organised crime, adding ensuring law and order is the foremost priority in order to restore people`s confidence in the police machinery.

Mann assured of all requisite manpower, latest equipment and information technology, besides adequate funds to the police force to break this unholy nexus which has already spread its wings in the drug trade and `kabaddi` world.

Pointing out further, the Chief Minister said the AGTF would have integrated collection of intelligence, manning and execution of operations, registrations of FIRs, investigation and prosecution on the lines of similar specialised units in the country.

Directing the Commissioners of Police and SSPs to make coordinated efforts against organised crimes, Mann said new police stations with state-wide jurisdiction over organised crime would be soon notified with a sole motive to allay the fear from the minds of the public about the terror unleashed by the gangsters.

Mann categorically said he has already instructed the Jail Department to keep a strict vigil over the activities of gangsters lodged in various jails and that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Sharing his personal experience to bring down the crime rate drastically in Sangrur district, Mann said as a Member of Parliament, he took an initiative to install wi-fi CCTV cameras connected with the local police stations in the major towns of the district from his MPLAD Fund.

"High-resolution cameras were installed under this project at a nominal cost which enabled round-the-clock surveillance and instilled a feeling of security amongst the general public", said Mann.

Expressing deep concern over several precious lives lost due to fatal road accidents every day, Mann said over 5,500 lives are snuffed out due to these accidents, and nearly 1.5 lakh people sustain injuries on this count.

He asked the DGP to come out with a comprehensive proposal to make a separate wing of highway patrolling police dedicated to effectively controlling the traffic snarls, besides ensuring timely medical aid to the accident victims so as save human lives.

He added that 136 black spots were identified after the demise of renowned TV personality Jaspal Bhatti in a road accident but unfortunately nothing concrete was done on the ground.

He also underlined the need to keep a first aid kit in every police vehicle so that any injured on the road could be given medical assistance.

Mann also asked all the police officers posted in the field as well as headquarters to maintain punctuality and discipline so as to win over the trust and confidence of people. He said these qualities would ultimately help the police force improve its image.

Earlier welcoming the Chief Minister, DGP Bhawra assured the former that the entire police force would perform its duties with utmost dedication, honesty, sincerity and professional commitment to live up to the expectations of the general public.

Referring to the various demands of the police department raised by Special DGP Intelligence Prabodh Kumar to face the emerging challenges of law and order, especially in wake of cybercrimes, during his brief presentation, Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari informed that he was already seized of these issues and asked the DGP to send a complete proposal to the Finance Department so that the requisite budgetary allocation could be made in the state annual budget.

