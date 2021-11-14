Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika to contest Punjab assembly polls, party name not disclosed yet

Chandigarh: Popular Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood on Sunday announced that his sister Malvika is joining politics, but he has no such plans for himself.

Sood's announcement of his sister entering politics fuelled speculation that she may contest the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls from Moga. Sood, who hails from the Moga district, said his sister has done a lot of amazing work in the past.

"We today officially want to say that Malvika will certainly come to serve Punjab," Sood said while addressing the media. When asked about joining any political party, Sood said "no decision has yet been taken'' in this regard.

"We have not yet taken a call about the party. Whenever the time comes, we will make sure that we will let you know," the popular actor said.

When asked whether he will enter politics too, Sood said that he had not thought about joining politics.

Sonu's sister recently met Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and she is open to meeting other political leaders as well, including AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Political analysts believe that Sonu's sister may go with AAP because the Moga - the home of Sonu Sood - falls in the Malwa region where Kejriwal's AAP has a major influence.

AAP Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant also represents the Sangrur constituency.

The actor grabbed the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown clamped last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor helped people by arranging oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and other medical equipment during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

