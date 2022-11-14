topStoriesenglish
NewsPunjab
EARTHQUAKE TODAY

Earthquake in Punjab: 4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Amritsar

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at around 3:42 AM.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 06:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Earthquake in Punjab: 4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar: An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was felt across Punjab`s Amritsar on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremors were felt at around 3:42 AM. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab."

 

 

Earlier on Saturday evening, an earthquake rocked Delhi-NCR. The tremors were felt at around 8 pm.The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm on Saturday. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," it had said. 

Live Tv

Earthquake todayEarthquake newsEarthquake in PunjabPunjab earthquakeAmritsar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss