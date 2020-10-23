Minor allegedly raped, half-burnt body found at accused's house in Punjab' Hoshiarpur, probe ordered

In yet another brutal incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped and her half-burnt body was later found at the house of the accused in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. The six-year-old girl was allegedly raped, killed and then set on fire. Her body was recovered at a house in a village in Tanda on October 21 (Wednesday).

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to ensure proper investigation into the matter. "Extremely sad and shocking incident of rape & murder of 6-year-old in Hoshiarpur," the chief minister said in a tweet on Friday.

The chief minister also asked the DGP to present the challan in the case before the court.

Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh were arrested on charges of murder, rape and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police had told news agency PTI on October 22 (Thursday).

The victim was the daughter of a migrant labourer who was living in the same village as the accused. "Though police have arrested the accused, have directed DGP to ensure proper investigation and that challan is presented (in the court) speedily. Call for fast trial and exemplary punishment to the guilty by the court," the chief minister said.

The girl's father has alleged that Gurpreet took the girl to his house where he raped her. Gurpreet and Surjit allegedly killed her and burnt her body. The half-burnt body of the girl was found from their house, police told PTI. The post-mortem of the girl is being done by a board of doctors.

National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo took cognizance of the rape case and issued a notice to SSP Hoshiarpur over the incident. The NCPCR has asked the SSP Hoshiarpur to conduct an inquiry and furnish a report within three days.

The letter read, "The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken cognizance...wherein it is highlighted that 'half-burnt body of a minor girl who was allegedly raped was found at accused's residence in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, on Thursday. The rape victim was the daughter of a migrant labourer who was living in the same village."

It also read, "According to the information, Gurpreet allegedly took the girl to his home where he allegedly raped her. Gurpreet and Surjit allegedly killed her and then burnt her body after which the half-burnt body of the girl was found from their house, the police said."

"You are requested to conduct an enquiry into the matter and furnish a detail report of the case along with the following information/documents within 03 days from date of receipt of this letter: a) True and legible copy of FIR registered in the matter, b) Action taken against the accused, c) True and legible copy of post mortem report of the deceased," it concluded.