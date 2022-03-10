Punjab assembly election result 2022: Bollywood star Sonu Sood's sister Malvika loses from Moga

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's sister and Congress candidate Malvika Sood lost from the Moga seat after several rounds of counting of votes for recently concluded assembly elections 2022.

As per the ECI data, Malvika Sood was defeated by AAP’s Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora by over 20,000 votes from the Moga seat.

The winning AAP candidate secured a massive 58,813 votes, whereas Congress's Malvika Sood, who came second, got 38125 votes. Moga went to the polls on February 20.

For over 40 years, the Moga seat has been a traditional Congress bastion. In the elections from 1977 to 2017, the Congress party has won six times from here. In 2017, Harjot Singh won the election.

Being a Congress stronghold for decades and after the entry of Malvika Sood, the Moga seat became a celebrity seat. However, this time, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora won from the Moga Assembly seat.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had welcomed Malvika Sood in the party in the month of January. Asserting his confidence in the actor's sister, CM Channi had said that he is confident that Malvika will serve the people of Punjab with full honesty and integrity.

The Aam Aadmi Party stormed into power in Punjab, winning 77 seats and leading in 15, according to the poll results declared by the Election Commission so far. In the 117-member Assembly, a party needs to get 59 seats to form the government. As per the data available at 6.15 pm, the Congress had won 13 seats and was leading in five, showing the ruling outfit performed poorly.

While the SAD won two seats and was leading in one, its ally BSP won one, and the BJP won two seats and one seat went to an Independent candidate. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal hailed the party's performance in Punjab as a "revolution.''

The AAP tsunami made several stalwarts, including three former chief ministers, bite the dust. Apart from Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who lost from his Chamkaur Sahib as well as Bhadaur, former CMs Parkash Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal were also among the heavyweights who were defeated.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and several Punjab Ministers also tasted defeat.

Prominent winners included AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri, Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema from Dirba, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma from Pathankot, Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa from Qadian and minister Rana Gurjeet Singh from Kapurthala.

In the 2017 Punjab assembly polls, Congress had ended the SAD-BJP's 10-year rule by bagging 77 seats. AAP had managed to get 20 seats while the SAD-BJP had won 18. Two seats went to the Lok Insaaf Party.

